Azerbaijan represented at International Turkic Youth Festival

17 July 2023 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani youth represented the country at the first International Festival of Turkic-speaking Youth held in the Uzbek city of Kokand. The festival was organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Uzbekistan, the Fergana Region Administration, and the Agency for Youth Affairs of Uzbekistan in cooperation with TURKSOY.

Apart from Azerbaijan, the event was also attended by young people from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing Uzbek media.

The main goal of the festival was to increase the love of the young generation for the history and national and cultural heritage of the Turkic peoples, promote cooperation in the field of tourism with member states of the Organisation of Turkic Speaking States, increase the socio-economic activity of young people, widely involve them in the field of tourism, implement promising ideas and projects of young people in the field of tourism.

Within the framework of the festival, there were reading days, sports competitions on national and ethnic sports, cultural and entertainment events, round tables on business organizations for youth, making handicrafts, and creative dialogues with the youth of famous theatre and film producers.

Active participants of the festival were awarded honorable diplomas and memorable gifts.

It should be noted that the International Festival of Turkic-speaking Youth is planned to be held in July, starting from 2023, once every two years.

