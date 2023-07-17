Baku hosts meeting of Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture

17 July 2023 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

The 35th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture started in Baku on 17 July, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

Speaking at the event, the President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' Organisations (Employers' Organisations) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev welcomed the guests and expressed gratitude for choosing our country as the venue for the 35th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture.

About 100 delegations from 20 countries, including Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Kuwait, and Egypt, as well as representatives of Azerbaijan's state structures and members of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture, are attending the opening of the Board of Directors meeting.

---

