Iran gives very serious guarantees for security of Azerbaijan embassy

11 July 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said this at a weekly press conference in Tehran, Azernews reports, citing Iran's media outlets.

Minister says that Foreign Minister Huseyin Amir Abdullahian held fruitful meetings with his Azerbaijani counterpart and President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

"There is a positive dynamic in Iran-Azerbaijan relations. Iran understands its obligations regarding the security of the diplomatic corps and acts responsibly. The Azerbaijani embassy will be protected as much as possible and we hope that we will see the opening of the embassy in the near future," Nasser Kanaani said.

---

