Two of terrorists killed in Karabakh are Armenian servicemen

28 June 2023 21:07 (UTC+04:00)

Two of the five members of illegal Armenian armed groups killed in Karabakh as part of the operation 'Revenge' of the Azerbaijan Army are servicemen of the Armenian armed formations.

According to Azernews, on Wednesday, at the moment, the Armenian side is attempting to coordinate with the Azerbaijani side regarding the evacuation of their bodies to Armenia.

Recall that on June 27 at 20:05 illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the village of Galaichilar in the Aghdam region from small arms. As a result of the shelling, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, Bekirov Ali Shukur oglu, was wounded.

In response to the provocative actions of the Armenians, the Azerbaijan Army carried out the "Revenge" operation, as a result of which 5 members of illegal Armenian armed groups were killed.

---

