Azerpost will also work on public holidays

26 June 2023 08:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerpost LLC, subordinate to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, will provide services to citizens on a rotational basis in connection with the holidays, Azernews reports.

Here is the list of Azerpost offices that will be open on 26, 27, 28, 29 June, and 2 July:

- Main post office No 1, 09:00 to 18:00;

- Post Office No. 63 of Post Office No. 2 from 10:00 to 17:00;

- Post Offices No. 124, 138, 144 of Post Office No. 2, 09:00-17:00;

- Post Offices No. 2, 40 of Post Office No. 3, 10:00-17:00;

- Post Office No. 44 of Post Office No. 4, 09:00-17:00;

- Regional customer service offices, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

On 30 June, in addition to the above-mentioned branches, the following post offices will also be open as usual due to production reasons:

- Post Offices No. 1, 3, 7, 8, 20, 21, 25, 33, 52 post offices No. 1, 10:00 to 17:00;

- post offices 9, 17, 53, 54, 63, 73, 83, 111, 114, 117, 122 post offices 2 from 10:00 to 17:00

- Post offices 34, 104, 118, 119, 123, 129, 132, 133, 142, 149 post offices 3 from 10:00 to 17:00;;

- Post Offices 39, 42, 45, 50, 77, 89, 90, and 93 of Post Office #4, from 10:00 to 17:00.

From 1 July all post offices in the country will serve citizens.

On ordinary days, post offices will provide postal services to the population on public holidays, including telegrams, letters, parcels, special holiday greetings, and military dispatches, as well as receiving money transfers and collecting utility bills.

