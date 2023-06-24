Azerbaijan's delegation heads to Brandenburg, Germany for exchange of experiences

24 June 2023 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

The visit to the Brandenburg region of Germany was organized to exchange experiences in the framework of the technical assistance project "European Union Support to the Lankaran-Astara Economic Region of Azerbaijan", funded by the European Union and the beneficiary Ministry of Economy and Agriculture. The visit was attended by representatives of the Ministries of Economy and Agriculture and executive authorities, Azernews reports citing The Ministry of Economy.

The Ministry of Economy told in meetings held at the Ministries of Infrastructure and Spatial Planning, Agriculture, Environment and Climate Protection of Brandenburg Land as well as the Department of Tourism and Marketing implemented measures to promote innovation in the economy, application of new technologies, business development and rural areas, held discussions on rural tourism experience and best approaches in various areas. Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with the activities of small and medium enterprises specializing in the production and sale of agricultural products in the Brandenburg region.

It should be noted that the aim of the project 'European Union Support to the Lankaran-Astara Economic Region of Azerbaijan is to improve the regional spatial development planning system, create a network of modern local economic and social cooperation centers for fruit and vegetable production as well as to improve business and investment conditions in the region and increase the potential and added value.

