Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan sign several documents on cooperation

22 June 2023 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

On 22 June, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, who is on an official visit to Baku, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the heads of government discussed the development of cooperation in a number of areas. In particular, a commitment was expressed to implement the instructions of the heads of state to increase freight traffic along the Middle Corridor.

Ali Asadov and Alikhan Smailov emphasized the development of cooperation in the oil and gas sector, and noted with satisfaction the start of supplies of Kazakhstani oil to third-country markets via Azerbaijan. The two countries positively assessed interaction in agricultural, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres. The heads of governments also discussed prospects of the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of high technology, telecommunications and renewable energy.

Following the meeting, the following documents were signed:

- A shareholder agreement between AzerTelekom LLC and Kazakhtelecom JSC;

- Agreement between CJSC Azerbaijan Railways, JSC National Company Kazakhstan Railways and JSC Georgian Railways on the basic principles of the establishment and operation of a joint venture;

- Memorandum of Strategic Cooperation between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan and JSC KazMunayGas for the transit of Kazakh oil through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan on cooperation in the field of tourism;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan on cooperation in the field of sports;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan on cooperation in the field of culture;

- Action plan on implementation of an agreement between the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan on cooperation in the field of labour, employment and social protection of population for the period from 2023 to 2024;

- Protocol of meeting between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan;

- Memorandum of Cooperation on Enhancing Transport Interoperability and Digitalization of the Middle Corridor between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan;

- Memorandum of Cooperation in the Supply of Ships and Railway Locomotives between the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz