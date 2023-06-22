Hail with diameter of 13 mm falls in Dashkesan district

22 June 2023 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

On June 22, unstable weather conditions continued in the country, lightning flashed in some places, and occasional torrential rain fell, Azernews reports, citing the National Hydrometeorology Service (NHS).

NHS said that the amount of precipitation was up to 4 millimeters in Goygol, Balakan, Beylagan, Dashkasan, Gadabey, Imishli, Jafarkhan, Sabirabad regions, and Absheron peninsula.

As a result of torrential rain, a flood broke out from the Talacay flowing through the Zagatala region around 08:00 a.m. today.

On June 22, at 08:18, hail with a diameter of 13 millimeters fell in Dashkasan region.

Fog was observed in Dashkasan, Naftalan, Goygol, Shahdag, Ganja, Shamkir, Balaken, Gakh, Gryz, Lerik. Visibility is limited to 50 meters.

The maximum air temperature on June 21 was 1 degree lower than the climatic norm. Thus, it reached 29 degrees in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, 32 degrees in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, 15 degrees in the mountainous regions, and 31 degrees in the Aran regions.

