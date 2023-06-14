Azerbaijani PM holds telephone conversation with Turkish vice-president

14 June 2023 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

On June 14, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov held a telephone conversation with the Turkish Vice President, Azernews reports.

At the conversation, Ali Asadov once again congratulated Cevdet Yılmaz on his appointment as the Vice President of Turkiye and wished him success in his future activities.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of development of strategic partnership and alliance relations between the two brotherly countries in all areas with the determined efforts of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The importance of the Turkish president's last visit to Azerbaijan in terms of further development of bilateral relations was emphasized.

Preparations for mutual activities were expressed for the further strengthening and deepening of relations between the two countries in various directions.

At the same time, the work to be done within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye was reviewed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz