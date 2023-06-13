President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President Sergio Mattarella

13 June 2023 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella, following the death of former Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, prominent statesman and public and political figure Silvio Berlusconi.

Dear Mr. President,

I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of former President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, renowned statesman and politician Silvio Berlusconi.

Silvio Berlusconi had a great contribution to development and expansion of friendly and cooperative relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Italian Republic.

It is with deep sorrow I extend my condolences over this heavy loss to You, family of the deceased and all the people of Italy.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 13 June 2023

---

