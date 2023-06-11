Azerbaijani Navy Commander visits Italian naval base [PHOTOS]

11 June 2023 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov, who is on a visit to the Republic of Italy, visited the Italian Naval Fleet and got acquainted with the battle control center, Azernews reports, citing MOD.

During the meeting with the leadership of the Naval Fleet Command, a detailed exchange of views on prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries’ naval forces, as well as on a number of issues of mutual interest was held.

---

