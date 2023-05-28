Azerbaijani President attends a number of events in city of Lachin

28 May 2023 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has participated in the unveiling of the signs on Heydar Aliyev, Zafar, 28 May, Khosrov bey Sultanov, Zangazur streets in the city of Lachin, Azernews reports.

The head of state was informed of the works done in the city of Lachin and Heydar Aliyev Street reconstruction concept.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the unveiling of the sign on 1 December street and viewed conditions in the residential house after its refurbishment.

Then, the head of state met with people who returned to the city of Lachin and presented them house keys.

Later, a Lachin city master plan was presented to President Ilham Aliyev. The head of state laid a foundation stone for “Ishgal” and “Zafar” museums, first multi-apartment residential quarter in the city of Lachin, viewed the construction of the sport complex in its finishing stage, attended the ceremony of releasing the East Caucasian turs, falcons into the wild in the Lachin district as part of the reintroduction project in the country as well as over 32 thousand carps, salmons and rainbow trouts into the Hakari river in order to restore water ecosystem in the liberated lands, examined the progress of construction of the cottages designed for the locals and tourists.

