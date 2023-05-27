Azerbaijani President attends opening of military hospital in Kalbajar

27 May 2023 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a military hospital in Kalbajar.

Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov reported to President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

Then, the head of state familiarized himself with the conditions created in the military hospital.

The military hospital, which occupies a total area of 3.6 hectares, has 180 beds during peace time with the possibility to increase up to 300 beds in a combat condition.

The first treatment building of the hospital, which will be fitted with the cutting-edge, fully digital, artificial intelligence-based medical devices and equipment, has a polyclinic, therapy, surgery, anesthesiology, intensive care units while the second one features infectious disease and skin disease unit, the headquarters building, as well as medical oxygen supply station, a laundry-boiler room, a checkpoint and a canteen.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz