Prime Minister of Iraq sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

20 May 2023 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Iraq, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day.

Taking this opportunity, I express the depth of cooperation between our friendly countries and peoples, and wish the government and people of Azerbaijan prosperity and progress.

With deep respect and appreciation," Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani emphasized in his letter.

---

