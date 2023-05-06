Speaker of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis meets with UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in London

6 May 2023 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

As part of a working visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Azerbaijan`s Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with country’s Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Leo Docherty.

UK Under Secretary of State Leo Docherty expressed gratitude to Speaker Sahiba Gafarova for her participation in the coronation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Leo Docherty hailed the high level of relations between the UK and Azerbaijan, noting the increasing role of Azerbaijan as a supplier of energy resources to Europe as well as an essential trading and energy partner of Europe. Docherty also pointed out Azerbaijan’s stabilizing role in the region before fondly recalling his visit to Baku in February this year. He underscored the significance of the conversations held with Azerbaijani officials held during his visit, Azernews reports.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the mutual trust and support between Azerbaijan and the UK and noted the dynamic development of bilateral cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian and other fields.

Sahiba Gafarova also provided an insight into the activities of Milli Mejlis. The speaker praised the development of inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova informed Leo Docherty on the current situation in the region.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz