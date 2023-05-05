Azerbaijani-Mexican top diplomats co-chair III Meeting of Political Consultation Mechanism

5 May 2023 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

The Vice Minister of Foreign Relations of the United Mexican States, Ambassador Carmen Moreno Toscano, and the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Elnur Mammadov, co-chaired the III Meeting of the Mexico-Azerbaijan Political Consultation Mechanism, at the Foreign Ministry of Mexico.

According to Azernews, the meeting made it possible to increase the level of political dialogue between the two countries, within the framework of the celebration of the thirtieth anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2022. Both senior officials promised to increase the frequency of bilateral contacts. Vice Minister, Carmen Moreno Toscano, took the opportunity to congratulate her counterpart on the success of his country in hosting the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, in which Mexican pilot Sergio "Checo" Pérez has won.

The talks addressed the need to give new impetus to political and economic relations. There is great a potential to boost trade and investment in various sectors, particularly in the agro-industrial sector.

They also highlighted the importance of promoting contacts between the private sectors of both countries, with an emphasis on MSMEs. In terms of cooperation, both parties endorsed their commitment to educational and academic exchanges to develop more cultural and artistic ties, as well as scientific and technological ones, between the two countries within the framework of the agreement signed in 2017.

Both officials shared perspectives on various regional issues; and on energy security. Mexico reiterated its position of favoring the peaceful solution of conflicts, in adherence to the principles of International Law; as well as the importance of promoting dialogue, negotiation, mediation and other means of dispute resolution.

