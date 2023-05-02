Azerbaijan establishing medal for merits in field of mine clearance

2 May 2023 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

A medal "For merits in the field of mine clearance" is being established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

At today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliament (Milli Majlis), the bill on amendments to the law "On the establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was discussed in the first reading in connection with the establishment of the medal "For Merits in the Field of Mine Clearance" was submitted for discussion (first reading).

After discussion, the bill was put to a vote and adopted.

