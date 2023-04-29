Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament meets with governor of Kvemo Kartli region

29 April 2023 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Milli Majlis Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the parliamentary committee on youth and sports Adil Aliyev, who is on a visit to Georgia, has met with the governor of Kvemo Kartli region Giorgi Dokhturishvili, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the pair discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Adil Aliyev provided detailed information about the socio-economic development in Azerbaijan, reforms implemented in the country after the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, as well as the youth policy.

He expressed his confidence that the cooperation between the regions of Georgia and Azerbaijan would yield good results. He stressed the importance of holding joint sports competitions.

Recalling his recent visit to Azerbaijan, Dokhturishvili hailed the development of the two countries` relations. He said that the Kvemo Kartli region, where most Azerbaijanis live, has all conditions for the development of sports.

The governor noted that they are ready to provide all kinds of support for such events.

Azerbaijan's ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev and other officials took part in the meeting.

