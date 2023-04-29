Azerbaijani MFA responds to French FM's statements

29 April 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The unfounded accusations voiced by French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on April 28, 2023, are unacceptable, Azernews reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

As the ministry said, those who make unfounded claims accusing Azerbaijan of interference in the territory of Armenia should be reminded that the party that has been pursuing a policy of occupation and ethnic cleansing for 30 years is Armenia.

"Unfortunately, the French side, positioning itself as "striving" for the settlement of the conflict, has never condemned Armenia for its illegal occupation policy in 30 years. The Armenian side has not yet completely withdrawn its armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as has not stopped the occupation of eight Azerbaijani villages. On the contrary, it still continues military and political provocations," said the ministry.

At the same time, interference in the establishment of a border checkpoint on Lachin-Khankendi road by Azerbaijan on its sovereign territory, which is an internal matter of the country, contradicts the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, noted the ministry.

"Thus, it is completely wrong to assess the creation of this point, which will regulate the regime of entry and exit at the border, as a road closure. Instead of demonstrating biased approaches, it would be more useful if the French side would encourage Armenia to fulfill the obligations arising from the agreements and would keep it from doing provocations against Azerbaijan," the ministry noted.

