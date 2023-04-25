American demographer and historian condemns the armenian terrorism
American demographer and former professor of history at the University of Louisville- Justin McCarthy has shared a post on his Facebook account, in which he has refuted Armenian genocide, Azernews reports.
According to him, as the Turkish-American Security Foundation (TASFO) are remembering our almost a half million civilians who were massacred by the Armenian terror groups Dashnaksutyun and Hunchaks between the late 1800s and 1922 in Anatolia.
