24 April 2023 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

On April 21, 2023, the Azerbaijan has officially submitted preliminary objections to the International Court of Justice against the main claim brought by Armenia against Azerbaijan under the Convention on the Abolition of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, Azernews reports.

In this regard, the International Court suspended consideration of the main claim of Armenia.

