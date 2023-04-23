Armenians continue illegally importing military supplies to Karabakh - MoD [VIDEO]

23 April 2023 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has distributed footage of the moment in which Armenians illegally import military cargo from Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"On April 22, at about 20:00, our cameras in the Lachin region recorded movement in a convoy belonging to Armenia of 2 KamAZ tow trucks, 1 KamAZ truck crane, 1 UAZ-3151 car and 1 UAZ-Patriot car with one residential container each.

The video footage shows that a convoy of cars moving from the village of Kornidzor of Armenia enters the territory of Azerbaijan through a new bridge on the Khekari River, built on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border. It should be noted that Russian peacekeepers created conditions for the import of military goods from Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan.

After the cars returned later and stopped on the Lachin-Khankendi road in Armenia, on the border with Azerbaijan, 2 residential containers were unloaded to a pre-prepared place using a truck crane.

During the observation, the establishment of a border checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the border with Azerbaijan was revealed, which unilaterally violates the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020 by Armenia," the ministry said in a statement.

---

