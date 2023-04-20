Azerbaijani NGOs send protest letter to "Caucasus Heritage Watch"

20 April 2023 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijani science, history, and culture-oriented non-governmental organizations sent a letter of protest against the "Caucasus Heritage Watch: 2nd special report" prepared with the support of Cornell and Purdue Universities, as well as the Ford Foundation. According to Azer​news, the report covered the crimes committed against the material and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan during the 30-year occupation of Karabakh by Armenia.

In the protest letter, it was specially mentioned that two of the specialists in the preparation of "Caucasus Heritage Watch: 2nd special report" are Armenian of origin, and the others are known for their pro-Armenian position, and it is noted that the participation of these persons in the preparation of such a distorted report is not surprising.

In the letter addressed to the representatives of the mentioned universities and the Foundation, detailed information about the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and its consequences was presented. It was stated that if the representatives of the universities and the Foundation want to conduct research on this topic in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, they can be helped to create appropriate conditions.

It is of note that the history of attempts trying to Armenify the Karabakh region by Armenians goes back thousands of years. Leafing through a book called The History of Caucasus Albania written by Movses Kaghankatvatsi in the tenth century is enough. The book gives detailed information about the geography and political situation of then-Albania which today is called Azerbaijan.

Church of Amaras, the church of Aluen, Tsitsernavank Monastery, Yeghishe Arakyal Monastery, and so on are a few of the heritage of Christian Albanian architecture.

Movses Kaghankatvatsi specially mentioned the Church of Amaras. In addition, in the fifth century, the Albanian state held the church council of Aluen where the first legal Albanian document was adopted.

In the English version of the book which was translated in the 1960s, it reads that since the book referring to the correspondence between Armenian and Albanian rulers proves Albania had become Christians before Armenia, the book was hidden by Armenians and distorted by taking out several phrases.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz