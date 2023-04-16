State Committee for Refugees and IDPs makes statement on Armenian provocations and flag burning in Yerevan

16 April 2023 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan's State Committee for Refugees and IDPs has made a statement on Armenia's recent act of burning of Azerbaijani flag in a demonstrative way at the European Weightlifting Championship held in Yerevan, Azernews reports.

The statement reads that the Azerbaijanophobia, which is preventing the establishment of peace and tranquillity in the South Caucasus with every effort in Armenia, has taken a large scope in recent days.

On behalf of nearly one million Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs who were displaced from their homeland as a result of Armenia's deportation and occupation policy, we strongly condemn the Azerbaijanophobia in Armenia, and the act of the demonstrative burning of the Azerbaijani flag by one of the Armenian spectators in the eyes of the international community, during the live broadcast of the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, one of the sports competitions that is considered as a peaceful event all over the world.

Since the end of the 30-year occupation of Armenia by its own power, Azerbaijan has been showing political will and determination for the normalization of bilateral relations as the initiator of peace building in the region. However, the Armenian government not only tries to slow down this process with various excuses, moreover, it gives ideological support to actions aimed at further increasing the feeling of hatred towards our country and our people in the society, and does not want to prevent such actions.

At a time when the Azerbaijani government is taking necessary measures for the restoration and reconstruction of the territories freed from occupation, the return of the original inhabitants of these territories, the reintegration of the Armenian community of Garabagh, the continuation of the policy of ethnic hatred and discrimination in Armenia calls into question the peace-building process in the region, which the international community is waiting for with great interest.

Despite the good intentions of the Azerbaijani government and the public regarding the possibility of coexistence between Azerbaijanis and Armenians, the fact that the revanchist forces in Armenia do not stop provocations and hostility; shows that they do not want to allow this intention to come true at any cost.

It is a historical fact that Armenia supports terrorism and terrorists, it is doubtful whether it can safely organize any international event, including sports competitions, on its territory. The burning of the Azerbaijani flag and the hailing of that heinous act as the heroism of the person who committed it clearly shows that Armenia stands by the terrorism in the world.

Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs call on the international community to demand an end to acts that cause ethnic hatred and discrimination in Armenia, and to demand that the person who burned the Azerbaijani flag be punished based on the existing legal norms.

In addition, international sports organizations should refuse to organize any prestigious competition in Armenia, as well as suspend the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan and cancel its results.

The Azerbaijanis who are preparing to return to their homelands in East Zangazur and Garabagh are hoping that peace and security will be fully ensured in the region, and that Armenia's attempts to disrupt this process will be resolutely prevented by the international community.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz