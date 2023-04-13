Online forest atlas has been created to prevent desertification & protect biodiversity

13 April 2023 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Ganja State University held a meeting with students within the framework of the project Promotion of the Global Forest Viewing Platform in the Caucasus Region, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the university's vice-president for humanitarian affairs Docent Gulsum Fataliyeva spoke about the measures implemented by the state to protect, preserve and restore forests.

Yashar Karimov, the director of the Azerbaijan branch of the Regional Ecological Center for the Caucasus, gave detailed information about the work carried out within the framework of the project implemented by the UN Environment Program (UNEP) and the World Resources Institute with the support of the Global Ecology Fund.

Center employees Ilaha Ibrahimova, Aslan Shikhaliyev and Nazrin Gojayeva said in their speeches that the goal of the project implemented by the Azerbaijan branch of the Regional Ecological Center for the Caucasus is to create an online forest atlas with forest control and analysis capabilities in the direction of preventing desertification and protecting biodiversity.

The online forest atlas was shown at the meeting, and the rules of its use were explained.

In the end, the questions that interested the students were clarified.

