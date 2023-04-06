Egypt is keen to further develop cooperation with Azerbaijan - Abdel Fattah El-Sisi [PHOTOS]
The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Egypt, Elkhan Polukhov, presented his credentials to the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Egypt.
