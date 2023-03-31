FM upbeat about role of Azerbaijani representative office in Palestine

31 March 2023 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The opening of Azerbaijan's representative office in Palestine will bring the cooperation between the two countries to a new stage, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov telling at the joint briefing with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al-Maliki.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the State of Palestine for supporting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and said that Azerbaijan also supports the efforts of Palestine in the direction of peace and stability. Jeyhun Bayramov also added that Azerbaijan supports dialogue and peace negotiations between Palestine and Israel.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister said that the two countries are determined to develop relations and active consultations are being held for this purpose. He added that further consultations will be held soon at the level of deputy ministers.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz