30 March 2023 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on improving management in the areas of water resources, water management and land reclamation.

According to the decree, the State Agency of Water Resources of Azerbaijan is going to be created on the basis of the State Agency of Water Resources of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations.

