President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new administrative building of State Service on Property Issues [PHOTOS]

30 March 2023 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated a new administrative building of the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy in Baku.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov informed the president about the building.

The 33-storey building designed in modern and postmodern style is 125 meters tall.

The building has 254 rooms and provides workplace for 537 employees. It houses a conference hall, meeting rooms, canteens, and a control room.

---

