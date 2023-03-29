WB developing new model of water resources management in suburban & rural areas of Azerbaijan

29 March 2023 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

The World Bank (WB) is developing a new model of water resources management in the suburban and rural areas of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the WB's Senior Specialist in water supply and sanitation, Smita Misra, telling at an event dedicated to the implementation of the technical assistance program to Azerbaijan.

