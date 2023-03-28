President Ilham Aliyev: Thousands of Lachin residents to return to home this year

28 March 2023 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Reconstruction of the city of Lachin has been underway since August 26 last year. About 500 private houses are being built in the city of Lachin or the houses destroyed by the Armenians are being rebuilt as part of the first phase, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President in Lachin District, which is included in East Zangezur economic region.

The head of state underlined that eight high-rise residential buildings are being rebuilt or overhauled and more than 30 public buildings are under construction.

“On my instruction, we should finish all this work by the end of this year. The number of these houses shows that thousands of people will live in the city of Lachin by the end of this year. The people of Lachin will return to their homeland this year,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.

