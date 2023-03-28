Military expert outlines advantages of Azerbaijan's recent control on Khankendi-Khalfali-Turssu road

28 March 2023 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Recent occurrences in the region - taking the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turssu road under control by the Azerbaijani army as well as Iran's activity on the border with Azerbaijan indicate existence of the potential tension in the region. In order to clarify what might happen in the region, Azernews interviewed military expert Adalat Verdiyev.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.