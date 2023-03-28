Azernews.Az

Tuesday March 28 2023

Military expert outlines advantages of Azerbaijan's recent control on Khankendi-Khalfali-Turssu road

28 March 2023 14:37 (UTC+04:00)
Military expert outlines advantages of Azerbaijan's recent control on Khankendi-Khalfali-Turssu road
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Recent occurrences in the region - taking the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turssu road under control by the Azerbaijani army as well as Iran's activity on the border with Azerbaijan indicate existence of the potential tension in the region. In order to clarify what might happen in the region, Azernews interviewed military expert Adalat Verdiyev.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more