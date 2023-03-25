Azerbaijani ecology minister, IOM deputy chief eye fight against global climate change

25 March 2023 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Muxtar Babayev has met with Deputy Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Ugochi Daniels on the fringes of the UN Water Conference in New York, Azernews reports.

The meeting discussed the effective use of reducing water resources, the fight against global climate change, and future cooperation opportunities.

Ugochi highlighted the importance of the last year’s international conference on "Promoting partnerships and activities in the sustainable management of water resources” held in Agali village, Zangilan District.

She touched upon the progress achieved in reshaping cooperation in water management in the region.

She also hailed high-level strategic consultations between Azerbaijan and the UN office in Azerbaijan held this year in Agdam District.

---

