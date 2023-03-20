Azerbaijan urges Yerevan to abandon its increasingly aggressive rhetoric

20 March 2023 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

“We strongly condemn this military provocation of Armenia and demand that it abandons its increasingly aggressive rhetoric and stops taking steps that increase tension in the region,” the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in response to Armenia’s military provocation on the Azerbaijani district bordering this country.

“Armenia should stop abusing the presence of the European Union civilian monitoring mission in its territories to increase tensions in the region and cover up its military provocations,” the ministry reported.

According to the information of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on March 20, one of the servicemen was injured from the fire of units of the armed forces of Armenia located near the Nerkin-And settlement of Gafan region toward the positions of Border Troops of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan located on the Aghbashyurd heights of Zangilan region.

---

