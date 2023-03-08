Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Latvia Egils Levits

8 March 2023 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

An official welcome ceremony has today been held for President of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Latvian President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Latvia.

President Egils Levits saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Egils Levits reviewed the guard of honor.

The national anthems of the Republic of Latvia and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the President of Latvia, while the delegation of Latvia was introduced to the President of Azerbaijan.

The guard of honor marched in front of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Latvia Egils Levits to the accompaniment of a military march.

The heads of state posed for official photos.



