Azerbaijani ombudswoman to deliver annual report for 2022 in Milli Majlis

5 March 2023 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Aliyeva, the human rights commissioner (ombudswoman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will deliver a report at the next plenary session of the Milli Majlis, Azernews reports.

The Ombudsman will present the annual report for 2022.

According to the received information, Sabina Aliyeva will visit the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and prominent ophthalmologist-scientist Zarifa Aliyeva and the Alley of Martyrs before her speech in the parliament.

