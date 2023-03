3 March 2023 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will visit Israel on March 29, Azernews reports.

The purpose of the foreign minister's trip will be his participation in the opening ceremony of the first-ever embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel.

At the same time, the minister is expected to hold a number of meetings.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz