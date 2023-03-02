Decisions of leading international organizations are not either implemented or selective approach and double standards are being applied, President

2 March 2023 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

“The decisions of the leading international organizations are not either implemented or the selective approach and double standards are being applied,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery in Baku.

More cases of violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity and intervention in the internal affairs of states are observed, the head of state underlined.

