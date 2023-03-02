President of Azerbaijan: The proposal to convene the UN General Assembly Special Session gained huge support

2 March 2023 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

“I suggested convening the UN General Assembly Special Session at the leaders’ level at the NAM Online Summit in May 2020. This proposal gained huge support among the UN Member States,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery in Baku.

