Prominent photojournalist launches website on Khojaly tragedy [PHOTO]

Reza Deghati, well-known photojournalist has launched a new website that aims to increase global recognition of the Khojaly genocide.

KhojalyWitness is available in four languages and contains photos and video footage taken in Khojaly and Aghdam in 1992, and the stories behind them. Apart from that, the website highlights articles, published in such prestigious international media as Time, The New York Times, The Washington Times, The Washington Post, BBC1News, etc, Azernews reports.

On the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Reza Deghati's photo exhibitions opened in Azerbaijan and and other countries.

His photo exhibition opened in Aghdam held within the commemorative event "Unforgettable History", included the photo works taken during the First Karabakh War, depicting the tragedy of Khojaly victims.

Following the exhibition, the Justice for Khojaly international propaganda campaign was organized by the Special representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Youth Fund in the liberated territories, included in the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha ).

At the same time, an action was held on the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide in the famous Heldenplatz square in Vienna, Austria.

First, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played. Reza Deghati addressed the event.

In his speech, he once again brought the horrors of Khojaly to the attention of the world media and participants.

More than 1,000 compatriots, community members, and representatives of diaspora organizations participated in the action from 74 cities of 31 countries.

