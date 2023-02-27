Azerbaijani, Turkiye officials discuss post-quake developments in Kahramanmaras [PHOTO/VIDEO]

27 February 2023 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Governor of Türkiye's Kahramanmarash Province Omar Faruk Cosgun and Azerbaijani Deputy Emergencies Minister Lt-Gen Etibar Mirzayev discussed the current situation in quake-hit Kahramanmaras, Azernews reports per the ministry.

Notably, the rescuers of the Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministry are currently working in Turkiye to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the next steps to be taken, including the activities of the ministry, to eliminate the outcome of the earthquake in the region.

The Turkish official highly appreciated the work of the Azerbaijani ministry and expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people for their support.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkiye on February 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

