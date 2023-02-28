EU mission: Panacea for Armenia or evasion of responsibilities?

28 February 2023 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Yusif Abbaszada

In the maelstrom of confusion, Armenia has been drawn into a whirlpool and is after other venturesome moves that also threaten to draw neighboring nations into the vortex of politics through confrontations designed to serve alien interests.

Armenians have historically been unreliable, be it in politics, military, or neighborly relations, and this does not need to be proved. Their unfounded claims against Turkiye and Azerbaijan for over a century and being instrumental in the hands of big states at certain periods of time are obvious. However, their biggest tragedy is that they are devoid of memory and feelings of loyalty, devotion, and adherence to regions they had been sheltered back in the early XIX century.

Being naughty and disloyal to responsibilities is another whimsicality and part of the nature of Armenians – both in politics and in everyday life.

For over a month, the Armenian government and Armenians are under another illusion that the EU mission on the border with Azerbaijan will save them from unfounded threats, pinning vainly hopes that the group representing pro-Armenian French establishment would deter Azerbaijan from compelling to honor obligations as stipulated under the November 10, 2020, peace deal.

The Armenian government is discouraged by a centuries-old big brother – Russia, and hope is now to find shelter under France’s security umbrella. The major drive is that the new big brother behind the civic mission will save the whole of Armenia from Moscow’s outpost status and pull it out of the swamp of eternal failures. Armenia has long been trying with all its might to find itself in the bosom of the West, unscrupulously playing the role of a vulnerable nation, sandwiched “between neighbors allegedly plotting to wipe it out of the earth”.

Moscow’s anger, or a panacea for Armenia?

Armenia’s symbolic President Vahagn Khachaturyan in a tweet welcomed the deployment of the EU civilian mission on the border of his republic, hoping it is intended to play a certain role in de-escalating the situation, establishing stability, and, ultimately, peace in the region.

Believe it or not - this is something that has shaken the Russian government.

Nevertheless, Russian Foreign MinistrySpokesperson Maria Zakharova in a comment on the deployment of the European Union in Armenia said the mission does not "contribute to peace and stability". The diplomat believes this decision has a political connotation and is aimed at ousting Russia from the South Caucasus region.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time we have recorded the desire of the European Union and the West as a whole to gain a foothold in our allied Armenia by any means," Zakharova said.

In her words, a hidden threat to the whole of Armenia is clearly traced. It is Armenian to bow to the whims of strong powers and be discarded as a useless item in the end. Armenian politicians on the payroll of wide-ranging circles and special services take no heed of the regional interests and these developments are often tracked nowadays when Yerevan’s big brother mullah regime in Tehran remains silent to such developments at a time when it keeps alleging the presence of Israeli interests in Azerbaijan.

Armenia thinks that it is in complete control and is safe, but if you look at the situation from a different angle, it becomes quite clear that the consequences of this deal could be dire.

Russia has done too much for Armenia and, in general, Armenia owes its existence to Russia, and if we discard all the fairy tales about the greatness of this small country, it is obvious that Armenia is insignificant without Russia.

A spit in the face of Russia, in fact, the creator is quite dangerous and fraught with serious irreversible consequences. As for the West, which decided to become another puppeteer of Armenia, frankly speaking, Armenia itself does not care. The events in Ukraine should become a clear example for Armenia of how dangerous the political illiteracy of the authorities and total corruption can be.

Armenia, in fact, does not know what it wants, at times it wants to establish diplomatic relations with its neighbors, and it drastically changes its political course immediately when they do not coincide with those of the big brothers.

Disloyalty to principles of good-neighborly relations and co-existence in peace, oiling the wheels of irrelevant actors has turned Armenia into a pariah country. Armenia must realize that seeking revenge under such circumstances is tantamount to self-destruction.

