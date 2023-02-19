We believe that Azerbaijan & Armenia have truly historic opportunity to secure long-term peace - US State Dept

19 February 2023 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

US State Secretary Antony Blinken stated that the US is committed to doing everything in its power to aid the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, Azernews reports via US State Department.

“We believe that Armenia and Azerbaijan have a genuinely historic opportunity to secure an enduring peace after more than 30 years of conflict. The parties themselves have renewed their focus on a peace process, including through direct conversation as well as with the EU and ourselves,” he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz