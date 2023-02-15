Azerbaijan appoints new heads of NATO & Euronest delegations

15 February 2023 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova Read more

Azerbaijan has named new heads of the delegations to the Parliamentary Assembly of NATO and Euronest, Azernews reports.

MP Ziyafat Asgarov will lead the NATO delegation with MP Tahir Mirkishili to head the country's Euronest delegation.

Earlier the NATO delegation was led by Siyavush Novruzov and the Euronest delegation by Azar Karimli.

NATO and Azerbaijan are actively cooperating on democratic, institutional, and military reforms, as well as conducting practical cooperation in various areas.

Azerbaijan aspires to achieve Euro-Atlantic standards and to get closer to Euro-Atlantic institutions. In this regard, supporting the security sector reform and establishing democratic institutions are the key elements of the NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation.

The Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation is carried out within the "Partnership for Peace" program.

The Euronest Parliamentary Assembly is the inter-parliamentary forum in which members of the European Parliament and the national parliaments of Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Moldova, Armenia, and Georgia participate and forge closer political and economic ties with the European Union. It was established in 2011 by the European Commission as a component of the Eastern Partnership.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz