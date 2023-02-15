E-court system to be introduced in all Azerbaijani courts

15 February 2023 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova Read more

The e-court system will be applied throughout the Azerbaijani courts in the coming months, Azernews reports.

"The electronic court system in use in already 80 percent of courts will cover all Azerbaijani courts in the coming months," Fikrat Mammadov, Azerbaijani Justice Minister, Chairman of the Judicial-Legal Council of Azerbaijan, told the global symposium honoring the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Supreme Court.

According to Mammadov, the judicial system has been improved, and up to 40 new courts have been established to provide citizens with better access to justice. In addition, administrative justice institutions and courts of appeals were established across the board.

The World Bank assisted in modernizing the existing infrastructure of the court system, he said, adding that 35 courts now operate in high-tech buildings and complexes in the capital and districts.

The justice minister stressed that judicial activity has been digitalized to increase citizens' satisfaction and access to courts. From the moment an application is filed with the court until the decision is made, the entire process is covered by an electronic court information system.

At the moment, the electronic judicial system has been introduced in 77 out of 117 courts in Azerbaijan, the justice minister added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz