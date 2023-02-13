President: Over past 20 years, 34 power plants have been constructed in Azerbaijan

13 February 2023 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

“The field of power engineering in Azerbaijan as a whole has developed very rapidly and successfully in recent years. Over the past 20 years, 34 power plants have been built in Azerbaijan, and the generation capacity of these plants is approximately 3400 megawatts,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a groundbreaking ceremony for a thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan's independence period.

“Just for comparison, I can say that currently, our total generation capacity is 7,200 megawatts, of which 3,400 megawatts have been created in the last 20 years. Now imagine if we had not done this, if we had not made this issue a priority, our economic and industrial development could be in question now. Today we would not be able to provide our own energy security. That is, all work was done on time and with proper sequence,” the president underlined.

---

