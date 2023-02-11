PASHA Holding's aid campaign to Türkiye hit the headlines of national media

11 February 2023 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

The leading Turkish media have covered the assistance provided to the fraternal Türkiye by PASHA Holding and its subsidiaries, Azernews reports.

In order to support the victims of the earthquake, PASHA Holding and its subsidiaries have donated $500,000 each to two important foundations of Türkiye - Ahbap and the Agency for Natural Disasters and Emergency Situations (AFAD) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Türkiye - $1 million in total.

"On behalf of our group of companies, I express my condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and people of Türkiye in general, I wish a speedy recovery to the victims, as well as the speedy elimination of the consequences of the earthquake," Jalal Gasimov, Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Holding, said.

Links to the publication in the Turkish media can be found below:

https://www.dha.com.tr/gundem/azeri-sirketten-turkiyeye-1-milyon-dolarlik-deprem-yardimi-2204273

https://www.yenisafak.com/amphtml/gundem/azerbaycanin-en-buyuk-holdinginden-turkiyeye-1-milyon-dolarlik-bagis-4506745

https://www.cnnturk.com/turkiye/azeri-sirketten-turkiyeye-1-milyon-dolarlik-deprem-yardimi

https://www.msn.com/tr-tr/haber/turkiye/azeri-şirketten-türkiyeye-1-milyon-dolarlık-deprem-yardımı/ar-AA17lwHC?li=BBpmdUa

https://www.haberchannel.com/azeri-sirketten-turkiyeye-1-milyon-dolarlik-deprem-yardimi/amp

https://www.yenihaberden.com/service/amp/azeri-sirketten-1-milyon-dolarlik-deprem-yardimi-1764533h.htm

https://flipboard.com/@CnnTurk/azeri-irketten-t-rkiye-ye-1-milyon-dolarl-k-deprem-yard-m/a-NX-nsGmiRJmLdy8Z7bzUSw%3Aa%3A1826943721-71c3f4dbca%2Fcnnturk.com?format=amp

http://www.guvengazetesi.com.tr/azerbaycan-sirketlerinden-depremzedelere-yardim-yagdi/6804/

https://www.bursasondakika.com.tr/amp/genel/azeri-sirketten-turkiyeye-1-milyon-dolarlik-deprem-yardimi-h141908.html

https://heryerhaber.com/haber/azerbaycanin_en_buyuk_holdinginden_dev_bagis-28743.html?amp=1

https://www.akilligundem.com/azeri-sirketten-turkiyeye-1-milyon-dolarlik-deprem-yardimi/

https://www.akcagazete.com/amp/azeri-sirketten-turkiyeye-1-milyon-dolarlik-deprem-yardimi-6417-haberi

https://www.yenisafak.com/en/world/pasha-holding-subsidiaries-donate-1-million-to-support-turkiye-after-quake-3660496.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz