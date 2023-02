11 February 2023 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for Kahramanmaras, Turkiye, to visit the quake-hit territories of Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will meet with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu during the visit.

