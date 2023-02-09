By Adnan Huseyn

The actions of certain members of Congress, such as Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi, to promote separatist entities and provide legitimacy to individuals with criminal affiliations have raised concerns regarding the stance of the United States. These actions may be driven by the declining careers of these individuals and their dependence on financial support from the Armenian diaspora. Such actions have the potential to damage the US's reputation as a defender of international law and stability in the international system.

The recent invitation by Rep. Adam Schiff for Robert Avetisyan, who claims to be the “Permanent Representative” of the unrecognized entity "Nagorno-Karabakh," to attend the State of the Union address given by President Joe Biden has caused controversy and raised concerns regarding the stance of the United States on separatist movements.

International law, as stated in the United Nations Charter and numerous international treaties, prohibits the recognition of separatist entities and upholds the territorial integrity of recognized states, which aligns with the position of the international community, including the United States, that recognizes Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, customary international law dictates that states should avoid interfering in the internal affairs of other states. By inviting a self-proclaimed representative of an unrecognized entity to a significant event like the State of the Union address, it constitutes a clear violation of this principle and undermines the territorial integrity of recognized states, in this case, Azerbaijan.

The invitation of Avetisyan raises doubts about the stance of the US government on separatism and its respect for international law. The concept of a "Permanent Representative" from an unrecognized entity is flawed as there is no legal recognition for such entities to be represented. Using the State of the Union address and self-proclaimed official positions, which are designed to mislead and appear as if they hold diplomatic status, but in reality are merely registered as a foreign organization representing a foreign company or media for propaganda purposes is unacceptable and goes against the principles of international law.

Rep. Adam Schiff's choice to extend the invitation to Avetisyan deserves criticism, as his close ties and personal interests with the Armenian diaspora may have swayed his judgement. This could potentially cause diplomatic tensions between Azerbaijan and the United States and damage the US's reputation as a defender of international law and the stability of the international system. As an elected official and public figure, Schiff has the responsibility to act in the best interest of the country and uphold its values and principles, including respect for international law and the territorial integrity of sovereign states. His past controversies and close relationships with the Armenian diaspora raise questions about his impartiality and judgement in this matter and his ability to represent the interests of the United States objectively.

The picture of Rep. Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Robert Avetisyan, and former Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell taken at the State of the Union address, which was proudly shared on Schiff's Twitter, has been met with criticism by the American public. This criticism highlights the lack of trust among the American people towards the likes of Schiff and Pelosi.

To demonstrate its commitment to international law, the US government should respond to this incident and apologize formally to Azerbaijan. This should include clarifying its stance on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and reiterating its dedication to international law principles. The US government should also consider taking disciplinary action against Rep. Adam Schiff to ensure accountability of elected officials and to show the significance of the US's commitment to upholding international law.

The invitation extended to Robert Avetisyan has far-reaching effects on the foreign policy and commitment to international law of the United States. The US government must take appropriate action to address the situation and reinforce its commitment to the principles of territorial integrity and non-recognition of separatist movements.

Adnan Huseyn is the founder of Re-Azerbaijan.

