Azerbaijani Army Chief of General Staff inspects service & combat activities [PHOTO/VIDEO]

11 February 2023 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Defense Minister of the Azerbaijani Army Col-Gen Karim Valiyev inspected the organization of military service, activities, and combat duty in a number of military units, Azernews reports per the ministry.

All the infrastructure required to maintain the combat capability of military units at a high level is established thanks to the attention and care of the Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the ministry reports.

The chief of the General Staff was informed of the operational situation and visited the combat positions. It was emphasized that modern, technologically equipped on-duty forces and means conduct combat operations in the Karabakh economic region while maintaining constant observation of the adversarial side. To better organize and conduct combat duty, the Chief of the General Staff assigned the command staff with the necessary tasks.

